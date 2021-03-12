Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Achieve Life Sciences stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $11.24. 2,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,243. Achieve Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $18.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.62.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

