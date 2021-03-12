Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,308 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,763,000 after buying an additional 3,760,947 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 156.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,387,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,194,000 after buying an additional 2,677,541 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,137,000 after buying an additional 2,328,522 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,234,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,821,000 after buying an additional 1,568,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 52.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,926,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

Shares of ATVI opened at $92.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

