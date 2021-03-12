Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GOLF. Roth Capital raised their price target on Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Acushnet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acushnet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.18.

Get Acushnet alerts:

GOLF opened at $41.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.83.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.