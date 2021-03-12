Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $63.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $74.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 56.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $40.30 on Tuesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -42.42 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.63 and a 200-day moving average of $52.52.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $30.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 million. On average, analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total transaction of $591,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,769,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,652,648.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $4,694,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,519,964 shares of company stock valued at $137,029,306 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,954,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,106,000 after buying an additional 2,114,378 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,952,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,571,000 after purchasing an additional 713,320 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,847,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,871,000 after purchasing an additional 124,605 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,417,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,087,000 after purchasing an additional 538,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,337,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,105,000 after purchasing an additional 234,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

