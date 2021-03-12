adidas (ADS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of adidas (ETR: ADS) recently:

3/11/2021 – adidas was given a new €305.00 ($358.82) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – adidas was given a new €310.00 ($364.71) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – adidas was given a new €290.00 ($341.18) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – adidas was given a new €215.00 ($252.94) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – adidas was given a new €280.00 ($329.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – adidas was given a new €300.00 ($352.94) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – adidas was given a new €250.00 ($294.12) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – adidas was given a new €270.00 ($317.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – adidas was given a new €325.00 ($382.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – adidas was given a new €305.00 ($358.82) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – adidas was given a new €317.00 ($372.94) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – adidas was given a new €338.00 ($397.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – adidas was given a new €250.00 ($294.12) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – adidas was given a new €300.00 ($352.94) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – adidas was given a new €265.00 ($311.76) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – adidas was given a new €295.00 ($347.06) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – adidas was given a new €338.00 ($397.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – adidas was given a new €338.00 ($397.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETR:ADS traded up €9.70 ($11.41) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €300.00 ($352.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,139 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 130.89. adidas AG has a 12 month low of €162.20 ($190.82) and a 12 month high of €306.70 ($360.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €282.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €279.13.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

