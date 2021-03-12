adidas (ETR:ADS) PT Set at €280.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

adidas (ETR:ADS) received a €280.00 ($329.41) target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.67% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €338.00 ($397.65) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €265.00 ($311.76) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €292.08 ($343.63).

Shares of ETR ADS opened at €300.00 ($352.94) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 126.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €282.24 and a 200-day moving average price of €279.13. adidas has a 1 year low of €162.20 ($190.82) and a 1 year high of €306.70 ($360.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

