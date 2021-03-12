adidas (ETR:ADS) PT Set at €305.00 by Baader Bank

adidas (ETR:ADS) has been assigned a €305.00 ($358.82) price target by Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ADS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) price target on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($294.12) price target on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group set a €338.00 ($397.65) price target on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €292.08 ($343.63).

Shares of ETR:ADS opened at €300.00 ($352.94) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 126.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.36. adidas has a 52 week low of €162.20 ($190.82) and a 52 week high of €306.70 ($360.82). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €282.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of €279.13.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

