adidas (ETR:ADS) PT Set at €338.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €338.00 ($397.65) price target on adidas (ETR:ADS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ADS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($294.12) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. adidas has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €292.08 ($343.63).

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of ETR ADS opened at €300.00 ($352.94) on Monday. adidas has a 1-year low of €162.20 ($190.82) and a 1-year high of €306.70 ($360.82). The company has a market cap of $58.51 billion and a PE ratio of 126.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of €282.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of €279.13.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.