adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Earns Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

ADDDF traded up $13.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $363.60. 70 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842. The business’s 50 day moving average is $342.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.92. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $172.25 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19.

Get adidas alerts:

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.