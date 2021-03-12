adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Upgraded by Societe Generale to “Buy”

Societe Generale upgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADDYY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised adidas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $199.00.

Shares of adidas stock traded up $6.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $179.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,153. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. adidas has a 12-month low of $87.65 and a 12-month high of $185.00.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. adidas had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. Research analysts predict that adidas will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in adidas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of adidas by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

