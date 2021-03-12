Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 700.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,343 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 17,801 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Change Path LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $531.77.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,862,868.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,715,598 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $447.20 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $472.77 and a 200-day moving average of $481.13. The company has a market capitalization of $214.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

