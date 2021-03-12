Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Director Sells $155,000,145.56 in Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $155,000,145.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,630.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

WMS traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.97. 489,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,935. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.06. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $113.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $486.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 364.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.