Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,634 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $78.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.12 billion, a PE ratio of 106.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.13. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

