Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADVM. Raymond James upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adverum Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of ADVM opened at $11.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.30. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.72.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $176,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Machado acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 78,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,656.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Read More: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.