Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 390.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth $1,658,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in ABM Industries by 259.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in ABM Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ABM Industries by 17.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the third quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $50.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $19.79 and a 52-week high of $55.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,535.23 and a beta of 1.25.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, CL King boosted their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

