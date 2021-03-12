Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

Shares of CXP opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.00. Columbia Property Trust has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. Analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CXP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Truist cut Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

See Also: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.