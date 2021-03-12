Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 357 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 6.5% during the third quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

COO opened at $382.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.68 and a 1-year high of $401.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 79.62, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.86.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.69.

In other news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,029,555.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

