Advisory Services Network LLC Has $135,000 Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 216.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.42.

SJM stock opened at $121.07 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $131.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.52 and its 200-day moving average is $115.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

