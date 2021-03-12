Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 2,310 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,142,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,839 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,851,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,659,000 after buying an additional 745,226 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 91.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,506,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,291,000 after buying an additional 718,852 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 918.1% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 720,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 650,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,871,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,409,000 after buying an additional 505,034 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $37.48 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $38.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.51.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.