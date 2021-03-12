Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 906 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARNA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,013,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,611,000 after purchasing an additional 570,690 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,309,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,974,000 after purchasing an additional 314,342 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 215.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 364,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,996,000 after purchasing an additional 248,747 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 308,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,727,000 after purchasing an additional 198,677 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,858,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jonestrading reduced their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $73.79 on Thursday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.95 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 23.17 and a quick ratio of 23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.00.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by ($0.25). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.76) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 14,877 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,117,560.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,500.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $214,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,228 shares of company stock worth $10,838,149. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

