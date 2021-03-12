AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,866 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of AECOM by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of AECOM by 44.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AECOM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

ACM opened at $60.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.64. AECOM has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $62.23.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

