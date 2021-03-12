aelf (ELF) Trading Up 22% This Week

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded up 15.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 12th. During the last week, aelf has traded up 22% against the US dollar. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a total market cap of $184.04 million and $63.09 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00049303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.68 or 0.00645856 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 85% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00064875 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00025761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

aelf Profile

ELF is a token. It launched on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.io. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

