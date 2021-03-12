Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:AMTX traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.32. The stock had a trading volume of 26,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,111,094. Aemetis has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $399.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.39.

AMTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

