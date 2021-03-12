Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTX traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.28. 57,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,111,094. Aemetis has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.39.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.