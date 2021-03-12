Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:AMTX traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,111,094. The company has a market capitalization of $375.24 million, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.09. Aemetis has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $19.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.39.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMTX. HC Wainwright started coverage on Aemetis in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

