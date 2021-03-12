AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target Raised to $75.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Cowen from $54.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.71% from the company’s previous close.

AER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Stephens raised AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AerCap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

NYSE AER opened at $57.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -222.38 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. AerCap has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AerCap will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AER. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in AerCap by 839.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,917,000 after buying an additional 1,757,720 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of AerCap by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 774,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Lateef Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth $11,285,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth $7,418,000. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $622,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

