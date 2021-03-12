Aergo Hits Market Capitalization of $75.05 Million (AERGO)

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Aergo token can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000495 BTC on major exchanges. Aergo has a total market cap of $75.05 million and approximately $104.92 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aergo has traded up 72% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00049458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011696 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $374.19 or 0.00651136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00065201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00025803 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 47% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Aergo

AERGO is a token. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,019,890 tokens. Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io. The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo.

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem. “

Aergo Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

