Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Gap Down to $50.56

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.56, but opened at $46.68. Aerojet Rocketdyne shares last traded at $46.70, with a volume of 6,997 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AJRD. Jefferies Financial Group cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.49.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,215,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $169,962,000 after acquiring an additional 130,399 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter worth $122,333,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,475,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,963,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,423,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,211,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,373,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,582,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

