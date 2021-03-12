Aeron (ARNX) Achieves Market Cap of $223,766.17

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. Aeron has a market capitalization of $223,766.17 and approximately $61,718.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aeron has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeron token can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aeron alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00050448 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00011702 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.44 or 0.00662121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00065392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 89.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00026032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Aeron Token Profile

ARNX is a token. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aeron

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.