Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ARPO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.62. 1,045,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,281,185. The firm has a market cap of $76.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.02. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.46.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARPO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

