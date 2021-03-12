Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ARPO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.62. 31,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,388. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.32 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.02.

ARPO has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down from $2.00) on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

