Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.98

Shares of Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and traded as high as $1.00. Africa Oil shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 102,376 shares traded.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Africa Oil from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86. The company has a market cap of $467.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.77.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01.

About Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF)

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya and Ethiopia. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration assets in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

