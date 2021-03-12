AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) Short Interest Update

AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 11th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AGBA Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.54. 1,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,416. The company has a market cap of $62.98 million, a P/E ratio of -75.28 and a beta of 0.07. AGBA Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $10.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGBA Acquisition by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 576,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 34,711 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AGBA Acquisition by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 369,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 129,146 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGBA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,595,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGBA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGBA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About AGBA Acquisition

AGBA Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on operating businesses in the healthcare, education, entertainment, and financial services sectors operating in China.

