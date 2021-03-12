Aion (AION) Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. During the last week, Aion has traded up 31.2% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $105.19 million and approximately $34.78 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,322.26 or 0.99876538 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00013569 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00032018 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.10 or 0.00388728 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.22 or 0.00296581 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.83 or 0.00769825 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00090292 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00041727 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001894 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.