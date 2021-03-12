Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$31.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$29.00. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.19% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. ATB Capital raised their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised Air Canada (AC.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Air Canada (AC.TO) to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Canada (AC.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.61.

Shares of TSE:AC traded down C$0.20 on Friday, reaching C$29.47. 3,416,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,950,940. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.79. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$9.26 and a 52 week high of C$30.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38.

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The company had revenue of C$827.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$836.76 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Canada will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette acquired 3,479 shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$24.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,239.67. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$877,951.50. Also, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 16,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total transaction of C$404,127.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$329,006.58.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

