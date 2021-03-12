Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ACDVF. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Air Canada in a report on Thursday, December 17th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Air Canada in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Air Canada from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Air Canada from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Air Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

OTCMKTS:ACDVF traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $23.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,697. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.03. Air Canada has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($3.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $634.62 million during the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 34.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.60%.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

