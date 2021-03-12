Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $14,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.69.

Shares of APD stock opened at $267.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The firm has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

