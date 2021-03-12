Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Insider Michael L. Berger Sells 6,966 Shares of Stock

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) insider Michael L. Berger sold 6,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $212,254.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,066. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.02.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. On average, analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the third quarter worth about $37,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 66.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 417.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

