AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) PT Raised to $33.00

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ABSSF. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from $43.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from $33.00 to $23.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

Shares of ABSSF stock traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.46. The company had a trading volume of 77,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,928. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.87. AirBoss of America has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $19.60.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber compounds and specialty finished products to industrial, automotive, defense, first response, and healthcare markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.