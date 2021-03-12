Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €134.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €105.15 ($123.71).

Shares of AIR opened at €99.13 ($116.62) on Monday. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($117.61). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €92.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is €81.87.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

