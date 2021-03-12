Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €105.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €105.00 ($123.53) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €105.15 ($123.71).

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €98.99 ($116.46) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €92.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is €81.72. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($117.61).

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.