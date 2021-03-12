AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Short Interest Update

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 314,800 shares, a growth of 217.7% from the February 11th total of 99,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AirNet Technology stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,688 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.89% of AirNet Technology worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Get AirNet Technology alerts:

Shares of ANTE opened at $4.32 on Friday. AirNet Technology has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $6.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.87.

AirNet Technology Company Profile

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

Further Reading: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for AirNet Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirNet Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.