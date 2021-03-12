Akropolis (AKRO) Hits Market Cap of $135.78 Million

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded up 25.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Akropolis has a total market cap of $135.78 million and $99.83 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akropolis coin can now be purchased for about $0.0517 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Akropolis has traded up 41.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00049393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00011181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.43 or 0.00641052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 80.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00064770 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00026080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Akropolis Coin Profile

Akropolis (CRYPTO:AKRO) is a coin. It launched on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,625,709,236 coins. The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

