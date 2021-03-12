Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,980 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGI. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 1,930.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average of $8.75. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 14.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

