Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) CFO Sells $201,660.00 in Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $201,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,862 shares in the company, valued at $528,483.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.74. 5,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,617. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $69.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group raised Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 193.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,243,000 after acquiring an additional 256,490 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 40,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 252,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

