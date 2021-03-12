Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ALDX traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.52. 34,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,827. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $486.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.54.

ALDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,368,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $12,999,999.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

