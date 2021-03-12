Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

ALFVY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $32.70 on Monday. Alfa Laval AB has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

