Alfredo Rivera Sells 20,000 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE KO traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.33. 397,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,779,082. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $216.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.73 and its 200-day moving average is $50.77.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

