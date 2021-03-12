Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) SVP Elliot S. Davis Sells 15,200 Shares

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ATI traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.23. 963,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,577. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average of $14.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $22.58.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $658.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,831,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,568,000 after purchasing an additional 966,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,429,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,465 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 4,546,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,239,000 after purchasing an additional 191,264 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,388,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,831,000 after purchasing an additional 41,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,705,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on ATI shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Allegheny Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.