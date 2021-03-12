Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALGM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ:ALGM traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.29. 471,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,139. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $34.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.40.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, insider Christopher Brown sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $364,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,397,428.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 1,832,852 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $53,445,964.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,066,108 shares of company stock valued at $60,247,709 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,861,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $3,945,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $952,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $28,628,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,863,000.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

